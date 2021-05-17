Sterneck Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,780,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,785,000 after purchasing an additional 368,415 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on C. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $76.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $158.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $76.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

