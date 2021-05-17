Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Purchased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Steven Madden by 17.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $41.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

In other Steven Madden news, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $64,560.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,013.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $207,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,442 shares of company stock valued at $2,629,934. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.