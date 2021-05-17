Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target to $22.00

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Village Farms International from $11.00 to $8.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.21.

VFF stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $706.36 million, a PE ratio of -173.87 and a beta of 4.02.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $47.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 369,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFF. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Village Farms International by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,316,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942,955 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Village Farms International by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,100,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,985 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth $9,642,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth $7,341,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Village Farms International by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 882,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 610,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

