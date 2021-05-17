Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target to C$6.50

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.80 to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 21.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Aurora Cannabis to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$9.54.

ACB stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,827,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,951. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.22. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of C$4.93 and a 52-week high of C$26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a PE ratio of -0.43.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.23) by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$67.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$69.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Singer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.58, for a total value of C$389,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,685.66.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

