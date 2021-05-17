Stratis Tops One Day Trading Volume of $28.60 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 17th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $361.18 million and approximately $28.60 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $2.75 or 0.00006328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008893 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001043 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000359 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00054063 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 131,329,916 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is the native value currency in the Stratis Platform, it fuels the creation of private and public custom blockchains for corporate use. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchain deployment. These blockchains can be customized to suit the companies' needs, and can even be deployed to mimic the features of popular blockchains like Ethereum or Lisk, which can be tested individually or in parallel. The Stratis team will also function as a London Based consultancy agency that will help businesses to deploy the blockchain that best suits them. On the 12th of November, 2020, Stratis lauched a new blockchain and finalized their token swap. The new Mainnet enables flexibility and allows development in a more agile manner, while providing a platform for the development and deployment of DeFi based Smart Contracts. In the official STRAX Blockchain launch announcement, Stratis lists the following enhancements to the platform: Block Reward Increase and Cirrus Sidechain Incentivization, Block Time Reduction, Cold-Staking Activation, Cross-Chain-Transfer Time Reduction, Improvement to Blockchain data stores, Increase of OPRETURN Capacity, Masternode Dynamic Membership, Masternode Collateral Increase, Removal of Legacy Node Support, Segregated Witness Activation. STRAX distribution was performed by an automated script executed on the 12th of November 2020 crediting those who had participated in the initial Token Swap period. Token Swap requests after the initial Token Swap period (15th October 2020 until 9 AM GMT on 12th November 2020) will be subject to an additional defined manual process to prove ownership of funds instead process defined above. “

