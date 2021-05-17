Strs Ohio Decreases Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 95.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,681 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,158,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 62,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 24,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB opened at $49.27 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $44.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.10.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.58.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

