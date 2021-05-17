Strs Ohio Has $150,000 Stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,028,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,510,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

BHVN opened at $69.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.09. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $43.83 and a 1 year high of $100.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.69.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.39) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

