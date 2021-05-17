Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Community Financial were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCFC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The Community Financial by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Community Financial by 26.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in The Community Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Community Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in The Community Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 38.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Community Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised The Community Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

In other The Community Financial news, Director Mohammad Arshed Javaid bought 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.92 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TCFC opened at $36.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The Community Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $213.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from The Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

The Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, and time deposit accounts.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.