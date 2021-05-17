Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 3.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 7.9% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth about $1,155,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth about $735,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LivePerson news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $145,753.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 18,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,200,837.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,828 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,579. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $52.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.78 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.01 and a beta of 1.34.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. The firm had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.15 million. Analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LPSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.07.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

