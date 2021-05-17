Strs Ohio Sells 144,450 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 95.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 144,450 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $25.02 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $25.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.75%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNP. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.91.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

