Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 10.7% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,885,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after buying an additional 14,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,447,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $354,664,000 after buying an additional 107,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $252.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $171.75 and a 12-month high of $268.04. The company has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.75.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

