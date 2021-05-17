Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $7.03 Million Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,133,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,846 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

OCSL opened at $6.62 on Monday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $6.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 million. Equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $28,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,131,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,571,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 388,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $2,620,228.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,624,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,964,814.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,367,088 shares of company stock valued at $15,369,298 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on OCSL. Hovde Group began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.31.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

