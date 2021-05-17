Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,929 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $10,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,137,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,150,000 after buying an additional 313,391 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth $83,538,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,215,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,361,000 after buying an additional 173,991 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,182,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,101,000 after buying an additional 94,410 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,011,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,604.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $76.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.79. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RHP. Truist upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.