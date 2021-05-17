Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) PT Raised to $16.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SMMCF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

OTCMKTS SMMCF opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.88. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $13.16.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.