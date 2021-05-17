Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given a C$26.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) received a C$26.00 target price from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Suncor Energy to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.40.

Suncor Energy stock traded up C$0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$28.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,151,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,951,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.30 billion and a PE ratio of 1,595.00.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

