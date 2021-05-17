SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SunOpta Inc. is an operator of high-growth ethical businesses, focusing on integrated business models in the natural and organic food, supplements and health and beauty markets. The Company has three business units: the SunOpta Food Group, which specializes in sourcing, processing and distribution of natural and organic food products integrated from seed through packaged products; the Opta Minerals Group, a producer, distributor, and recycler of environmentally friendly industrial materials; and the SunOpta BioProcess Group which engineers and markets proprietary steam explosion technology systems for the pulp, bio-fuel and food processing industries. Each of these business units has proprietary products and services that give it a solid competitive advantage in its sector. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STKL. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.40.

STKL stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.42. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.77 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $17.07.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SunOpta will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,670,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in SunOpta by 1,580.5% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 431,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 405,853 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SunOpta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,717,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,895,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in SunOpta by 193.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 475,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after buying an additional 313,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

