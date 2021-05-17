Superior Plus Corp. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.25 price objective on the stock.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$703.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$770.50 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.28.

TSE SPB opened at C$14.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.72. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$8.84 and a one year high of C$15.54. The firm has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 93.87%.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at C$376,339.75. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total transaction of C$200,762.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$402,965.25.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

