Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPB. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Superior Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.28.

Superior Plus stock opened at C$14.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$8.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.54.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$703.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$770.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 93.87%.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total value of C$200,762.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$402,965.25. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at C$376,339.75.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

