Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.10 million-$112.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $109.14 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Surgalign in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgalign from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Surgalign in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Surgalign has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.33.

SRGA stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,024. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20. Surgalign has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $173.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.21.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 101.34% and a negative net margin of 56.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Surgalign will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

