SVB Leerink Lowers Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $300.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Insulet from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Insulet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $258.93.

Shares of PODD opened at $232.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 528.24 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet has a 52-week low of $164.40 and a 52-week high of $306.46.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 755.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 17,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

