Sylo (SYLO) Market Cap Hits $22.31 Million

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. Sylo has a market cap of $22.31 million and $828,924.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sylo has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One Sylo coin can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Sylo Profile

Sylo (SYLO) is a coin. It launched on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Sylo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

