Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Position Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $46.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $47.22.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.