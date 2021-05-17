SynLev (SYN) Achieves Market Cap of $180,564.40

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded up 34.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 17th. SynLev has a total market cap of $180,564.40 and $213,067.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SynLev has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One SynLev coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00086862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00022572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $604.92 or 0.01349458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00064345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00115963 BTC.

SynLev Profile

SynLev (SYN) is a coin. SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 coins. SynLev’s official Twitter account is @SynLevdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. SynLev’s official website is www.synlev.com. The official message board for SynLev is medium.com/@synlev.

According to CryptoCompare, “SynLev is a group of synthetic leveraged asset pairs built and tokenized on Ethereum, price fed data from Chainlink oracles. The goal of SynLev is to provide decentralized, trustless, and non-KYC gated leveraged assets that behave similarly to traditional leveraged ETF’s (e.g. 3X BULL ETH/USD token). Traditionally leverage is achieved through debt or fund re-balancing. SynLev assets do not require fund re-balancing or any form of debt. SynLev assets are deployed in pairs and are collateralized by both the ETH required to mint the tokens, the performance of the opposing asset, and liquidity providers. This system enables unique benefits. Foremost there is no need for an individual counterparty, the effective counterparty for a BEAR token is the entire equity of a BULL token and liquidity providers, greatly reducing counterparty risk. Token pairs are isolated, dramatic price movement cannot affect liquidity of the entire system. Assets do not rely on pooled shared collateral, there is no limit to the number of assets that can be minted. Assets always retain 100% liquidity. “

SynLev Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SynLev should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SynLev using one of the exchanges listed above.

