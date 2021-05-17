Sypris Solutions (SYPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.41%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $3.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.62. Sypris Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

