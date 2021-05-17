Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Director William W. Burke Sells 800 Shares

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $41,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,639.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $54.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.63. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,522,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 24.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,761,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,991,000 after purchasing an additional 346,090 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 357,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,079,000 after purchasing an additional 76,082 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 31,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 238,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

