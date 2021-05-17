Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 136,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,413,000 after acquiring an additional 61,452 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTWO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.72.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $166.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $124.86 and a one year high of $214.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.86.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

