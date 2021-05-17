Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th. Analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $166.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.22 and its 200 day moving average is $183.86. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $124.86 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.72.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

