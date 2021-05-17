Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Raised to $42.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TRGP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Targa Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.06.

NYSE TRGP opened at $38.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.98. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.99.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $651,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 636,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,746,878.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $786,083.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,221 shares of company stock worth $3,525,611. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 30,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

