Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Director Acquires $251,760.00 in Stock

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Director Paul B. Manning purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $251,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $20.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.47. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). Research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,181,000 after purchasing an additional 389,249 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,719,000 after purchasing an additional 319,640 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,234,000 after purchasing an additional 179,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,740,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,387,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.92.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

