TCW Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 14.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 609,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 102,998 shares during the period. IQVIA makes up approximately 1.1% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $117,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in IQVIA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 16,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in IQVIA by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 194,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,823,000 after buying an additional 76,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA stock opened at $234.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.71 and a 52 week high of $237.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.79.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.