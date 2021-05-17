TCW Group Inc. Has $53.86 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,925 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Centene worth $53,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,572,000. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Centene by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,163,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,932,000 after purchasing an additional 954,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,362,000 after purchasing an additional 939,404 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,888,000 after purchasing an additional 720,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,993,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,682,000 after purchasing an additional 658,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.77.

In other news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,390. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $69.20 on Monday. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

