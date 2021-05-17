TCW Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 18.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,442 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $33,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $1,507,000. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 505.0% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,952,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in Lam Research by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX stock opened at $597.45 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $253.46 and a 52-week high of $669.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $624.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $530.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

