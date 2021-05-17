TCW Group Inc. Sells 4,707 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,086,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $66,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 29.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.0% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $65.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.41. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.34 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.42%.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.79.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.