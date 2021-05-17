TD Securities Boosts Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$17.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.05.

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$15.48 on Friday. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$8.85 and a 52-week high of C$15.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.41.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.45). The company had revenue of C$168.83 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is currently -256.44%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Macdonald bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$451,180. Also, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$42,612.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 312,200 shares in the company, valued at C$4,434,582.46.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

