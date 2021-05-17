TD Securities Trims Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Target Price to $255.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from $260.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BYDGF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.67.

Shares of BYDGF stock opened at $176.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.83. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of $140.93 and a 1 year high of $194.80.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

