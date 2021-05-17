Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Upgraded at Raymond James

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential downside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TGLS. B. Riley boosted their price target on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $16.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $783.30 million, a PE ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.44.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.45%. Analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 49.6% during the first quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 149,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 49,602 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 23.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 41,622 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

