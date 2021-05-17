Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to report earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Teladoc Health posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year earnings of ($3.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.04) to ($1.87). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.70.

NYSE:TDOC traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.36. 2,888,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,656,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.68 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $129.74 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.25.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $3,703,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,436,861.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total transaction of $4,554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,970 shares in the company, valued at $92,547,054.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 510,572 shares of company stock valued at $95,775,883. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,610,161,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,848 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436,600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $644,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

