Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TELNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $18.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. Telenor ASA has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

