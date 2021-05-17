Telsey Advisory Group Raises Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Price Target to $11.00

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) had its price target increased by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PRTY. Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:PRTY opened at $9.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Party City Holdco has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $10.28. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 4.26.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 36.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Party City Holdco will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,136,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 655.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 884,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 767,084 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,852,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after acquiring an additional 333,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. 46.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

