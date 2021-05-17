TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in TELUS by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,121,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $754,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of TELUS by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,637,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $352,612,000 after buying an additional 1,669,481 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of TELUS by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,124,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $304,605,000 after buying an additional 1,438,018 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of TELUS by 9.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,013,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $199,427,000 after buying an additional 844,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of TELUS by 95.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,426,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $187,743,000 after buying an additional 4,613,697 shares in the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TU opened at $21.77 on Monday. TELUS has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Research analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.2594 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

