Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.22.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities raised shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other news, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 7,741 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $309,872.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,911 shares in the company, valued at $5,400,487.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 9,269 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $390,132.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,612,647.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,309 shares of company stock worth $1,825,214 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Teradata by 2,796.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 14,849 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Teradata in the first quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Teradata in the first quarter valued at about $1,768,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Teradata in the first quarter valued at about $881,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Teradata by 1.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TDC traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,516. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day moving average is $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. Teradata has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

