Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Teradyne by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Teradyne by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $122.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.85. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,015,684.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,834,326.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,672 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,401. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

