Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,095 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Terreno Realty worth $6,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 308.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

NYSE TRNO opened at $63.02 on Monday. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $64.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 84.06%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

