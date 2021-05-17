Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Receives GBX 277.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 277.75 ($3.63).

TSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Tesco from GBX 286 ($3.74) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

In related news, insider Byron Elmer Grote acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 306 ($4.00) per share, for a total transaction of £13,770 ($17,990.59). Also, insider Steve Golsby acquired 8,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £19,368 ($25,304.42). Insiders acquired a total of 17,829 shares of company stock worth $4,390,187 in the last 90 days.

LON:TSCO opened at GBX 231.35 ($3.02) on Friday. Tesco has a 12-month low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 317.55 ($4.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 227.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 229.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a GBX 5.95 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

