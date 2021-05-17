Tesco’s (TSCDY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TSCDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tesco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tesco in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tesco from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.75.

OTCMKTS:TSCDY opened at $9.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.58. Tesco has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $13.08.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.252 dividend. This is an increase from Tesco’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

