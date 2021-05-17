Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 563.1% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $183.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $169.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.57. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

