Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 6,684 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575,179 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,425,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,387,000 after buying an additional 1,224,135 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,947,000 after buying an additional 3,825,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,319,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,652 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,210,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,813 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $27.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.78. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

