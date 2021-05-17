Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 136.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Hologic by 5,025.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOLX. Citigroup decreased their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $63.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.61.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. Hologic’s revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

