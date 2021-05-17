Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.13 Million Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Black Hills worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKH. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $67.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.01. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $71.34.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 64.02%.

BKH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

