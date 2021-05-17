Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.15 Million Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,916,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,521,000 after purchasing an additional 50,563 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $103,484,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,977,000 after buying an additional 371,453 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,028,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,813,000 after buying an additional 503,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,017,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,850,000 after buying an additional 16,345 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $79,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $2,115,818.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,072 shares of company stock valued at $7,753,284 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

MSM opened at $95.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.17 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

